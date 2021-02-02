AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $163.27. 223,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

