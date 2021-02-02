AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.08. 72,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

