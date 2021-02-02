AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,273 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

