AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

