AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 286,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,972. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.