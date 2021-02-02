AMG National Trust Bank Sells 446 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.55. 66,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

