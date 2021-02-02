AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,529 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,800,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

TFC traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,721. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

