Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.38.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,706. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

