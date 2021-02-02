Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.36 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.49. 2,429,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.38.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

