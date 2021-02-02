AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Trading Up 13.7%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s stock price was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 4,222,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,114,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

