AMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $157,739.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

