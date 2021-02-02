Amoveo (VEO) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $4,709.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.41 or 0.00077017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

