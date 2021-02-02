Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

