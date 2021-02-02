Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $270.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.40 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $842.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

