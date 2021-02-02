Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.61 Million

Analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $244.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.46 million. Ferro reported sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $941.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -239.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

