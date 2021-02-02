Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FCN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 418,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $48,153,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

