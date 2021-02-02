Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Points International reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.76 million, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

