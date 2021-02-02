Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post sales of $611.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $621.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $621.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

