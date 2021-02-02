Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.76 Million

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $171.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $553.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $561.77 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $580.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE DDD opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning increased its position in 3D Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

