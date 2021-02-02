Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

AEIS traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 292,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,019. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

