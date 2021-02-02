Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.72 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $15.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.61 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $15.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $53.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.62 billion to $55.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.32 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several research firms have commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of MT opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

