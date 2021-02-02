Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report sales of $142.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $153.40 million. RPC posted sales of $243.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $611.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $742.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $760.50 million, with estimates ranging from $652.50 million to $806.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

RES opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 92.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

