Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

