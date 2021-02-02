Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $199.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.73 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.93 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $210.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.