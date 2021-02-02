Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hilltop by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 121.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.