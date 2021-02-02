Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matthews International Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MATW. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 348,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

