Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nokia (NOK)

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/28/2021 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/13/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/14/2020 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 46.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.