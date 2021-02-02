Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nokia (NOK)

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2021 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2020 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 46.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

