Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

1/20/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $175.00.

1/8/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, Zscaler’s acquisitions of two start-ups, Cloudneeti and Edgewise, are expected to enhance its portfolio. However, aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

12/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.13. 29,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -236.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,540 shares of company stock worth $57,163,191. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

