Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

1/27/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PACCAR offers a wide range of trucks that carry a solid reputation in terms of quality and reliability. While PACCAR derives bulk of its revenues from truck sales, it also produces and sells a wide range of parts, including its own brand of engines. Continued growth in the aftermarket parts is a positive for the firm. PACCAR’s investment in next generation technology across its range of industry-leading transport solutions that is environmentally friendly bodes well. Balance sheet strength and investor friendly moves boost shareholders’ confidence. However, glum year over year outlook of truck sales mid coronavirus sparks pessimism for the trucking giant. Further, increased tariffs, rising commodity costs and high investments in innovative technology are likely to dent margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/15/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

PCAR stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.