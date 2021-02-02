Analyzing Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telecom Italia and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.50 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Ayro $6.08 million 30.58 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

