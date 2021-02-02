Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 3065385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.