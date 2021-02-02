Anchor (ANCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,819.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002215 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $10,819.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

