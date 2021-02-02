Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 10,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.07.

Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) Company Profile (LON:AAAP)

Anglo African Agriculture Plc, through its subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited, operates as a food manufacturing and agricultural products trading company in South Africa. It is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary.

