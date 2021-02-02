Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 577,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,973. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

