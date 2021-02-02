Anoncoin Market Cap Reaches $47,058.66 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $47,058.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

