Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 200,466 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

