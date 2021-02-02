Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. 82,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 32,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 150.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

