Anyswap Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Anyswap has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $14,563.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 133.9% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,476,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.