Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.20

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 8554387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -21.83.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

