API3 Reaches Market Cap of $66.35 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and $16.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00013297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00142765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037113 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.