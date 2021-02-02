apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Cap of $4.47 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.47 million and $671,310.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.