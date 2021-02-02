Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,076. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

