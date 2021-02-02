Apollo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $14.48 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $14.48 million and $1.88 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00176966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01929508 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

