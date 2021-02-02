Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

