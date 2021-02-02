Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00012435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $687,963.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00185588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $728.82 or 0.02091101 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

