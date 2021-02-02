Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

