Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.