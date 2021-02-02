Applied Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

