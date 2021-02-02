APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ) Trading Down 16.7%

APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 1,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.47. The company has a market capitalization of £19.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.99.

About APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ)

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

