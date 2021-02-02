Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 40.3% in January

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
APRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.
