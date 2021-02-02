Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 40.3% in January

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 207,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

